11 companies get SON certification in Anambra

By Felix Khanoba

Eleven companies in Anambra State have received a major boost as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded them the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification.

The recipients are Crescent Group of Companies Ltd; SNF Foods; Ashango C. Okoro and Company Nig. Ltd; Suness Craft Ventures Nig. Ltd and Eetank Resources Ltd.

Others are Chumpee Global Resources; Capitol Super Aluminium Products Ltd; Comag Industries Ltd; Obinco E. I. Aluminium Products Nig. Ltd; EMIC Foam and Allied Industries and Beta Cosmetics Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

The Director General/Chief Executive of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, who presented the MANCAP certification to the companies in Awka, harped on the importance of standardization in tackling challenges occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

Represented by Anambra State Coordinator of SON, Engr. Olalekan Omoniyi, Aboloma lauded measures put in place by the Federal Government to combat the pandemic.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Thursday in Abuja by SON, said Aboloma lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global economy, especially in the area of production of goods and supply of essential items.

He said to mitigate the effect of such disruption to its lowest level prompted the Federal Government’s directive on companies to remain open while SON and other regulatory agencies were fully mobilised to give support to factories and ensure required production standards are not compromised.

While describing the recipients as Quality Ambassadors whose products have earned the MANCAP certification of conformity through consistency of production to set requirements, Aboloma called on other manufacturers to get the certification to guarantee a boost in global markets access, consumer confidence, quality production, among other benefits.

He also enjoined the companies to conspicuously display the MANCAP certification mark on the products as evidence that their products have been certified as fit for purpose.

Aboloma, however, cautioned the awardees, that SON will not hesitate to recall the certificates, with an attendant penalty, if any of the conditions attached to the certification is violated.

On their part, the award recipients thanked the Director General and Management of SON for assisting them to attain this level and promised to work towards maintaining the MANCAP certified status.