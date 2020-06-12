2023: Don’t distract Gov Ugwuanyi, Union tells political jobbers

*Urges him to construct structures to relocate ESUT faculties as appropriate

By Daniel Tyokua

Members of the Nsukka Zonal Forum (NZF) have called on political jobbers accused of distracting Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, to desist from the act.

Leaders of the forum said the present permutations about governorship slot being led by some persons “aim at distracting the administration of Ugwuanyi from continuing with his focused leadership”.

In a statement by the chairman, Chief Chijioke Attah, and secretary, Chief Chidi Onah, NZF explained that all those were programmed to heat up the polity ahead of kick off of political activities.

The statement said: “Attention of the Nsukka Zonal Forum has been drawn to various online and mainstream media publications on permutations and projections about the 2023 governorship slot in Enugu State.

“We observe that these publications sponsored and orchestrated by some political jobbers were targeted at Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi to distract him from his focused and purposeful leadership in the state”

It described such actions as unfortunate and condemnable, stating that “Nsukka Zonal Forum wishes to restate its solidarity with the Governor of the state and his government”.

They added that “even in the midst of dwindling economic fortunes in the country, Ugwuanyi has continued to deliver democracy dividends across the various senatorial zones of the state.

“Enugu State has continued to enjoy unrivalled peace and political harmony since the inception of the Ugwuanyi-led administration.

“Our civil servants have continued to enjoy uninterrupted payment of salaries and even 13th month salary in an era when their counterparts in other states are owed salaries.

“We therefore call on those responsible or sponsoring these media campaigns of calumny against the governor aimed at maligning his person to desist from such publications and allow the governor to concentrate on the delivery of good governance and provision of democracy dividends to the good people of the state”

They urged the governor to expedite action on the relocation of the three faculties of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology to Nsukka in line with the Act establishing the University, since it has received legal teeth by the State House of Assembly.

“We urge the governor to consider the establishment of a University of Agriculture at Adani, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, to optimize the agricultural potentials of the food basket of the state”

Members of the union also passed vote of confidence on the governor and urged him to continue with the onerous task of providing good and purposeful leadership to the people of Enugu State devoid of discrimination.