AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN) has joined the rest of the world in condemning the killing on 25 May 2020 of an African American, George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, USA.

The group in a statement jointly endorsed by Amb. Ridhwan Adebayo Mustapha abd Amb. (Dr) Gani L described the act as “Barbaric and Unacceptable”.

“Aware of Nigeria’s past contributions, both material and Human Resources, to the emancipation of the black man wherever they are found, The AFRPN considers the act as barbaric and unacceptable, especially as it is smacked of racism. In this regard, the AFRPN condemns racism in all its ramifications.”

According to the statement, AFRPN regards the US as a model democracy and therefore custodian of the protection of fundamental human rights of all peoples irrespective of their colour, religion, geography, tribe and others.

The AFRPN called on all relevant institutions as well as the Government of the US to ensure justice for Mr. Floyd and all other cases that border on racism.

“The AFRPN also calls all peace loving entities in the US not to allow the gains of the toil for equal treatment of all citizens in accordance with the law irrespective of colour or creed to be reversed by police brutality. In the same vein, the AFRPN calls on all the protesters to ensure a peaceful protest without resorting to violence and any form of destruction to life and property,” the statement said.

It continued ,”the AFRPN calls on all people of African descent in the world to come together and fight all forms of discrimination against the blacks, wherever it is perpetrated.”

“The AFRPN, underscoring that racism is antithetical to international peace and security and development, also calls on all peoples of colour across the world to unite in fighting the scourge of racism and demand urgent need for institutional and attitudinal changes not just in the USA, but all over the world where black and people of color live in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” the statement added.