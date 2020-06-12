Bashir Namadina Jega : An Administrator Par Excellence

By Augustine Aminu

A true administrator is known by certain qualities he manifests and displays passion for what he believes in. He instills diligence and confidence in the people he leads, exudes courage and vision in the system where he operates. He sets goals and ensures that they are achieved in record times.

For Mr. Bashir Namadina Jega, President and Chief Executive Officer at Capegate Group, these administrative and leadership attributes stand him out from the crowd because he has consistently proven his mettle as an innovative entrepreneur who is setting a pace in the private sector.

It is an incontrovertible fact that the nation’s private and public service had suffered setbacks due to retrogressive bureaucracy, ineffectiveness, corruption and quite often, sheer incompetence and naivety.

However, there are few people in the system who are gradually changing the tides through diligence, professionalism, accountability, due process and patriotism and making concerted efforts at making sure that the Nigerian system operates at par with the global best practice.

Mr. Bashir Namadina Jega , whose thorough handling of administrative matters remains unparalleled, is always focused in service delivery. This has led to his excellent handling businesses and achievement of needed results in various responsibilities he has undertaken in both private and public service.

Jega’s ability to think and act strategically in difficult situations, his swift response to issues, stoicism and prowess in building new partnerships of functional systems coupled with his ability and passion to develop and communicate strategic visions in a work place distinguish him from other administrators especially in this digital age.

Namadina Jega is a business expert in the renewable energy sector, with an extensive background in waste/water management development and investment. He has used his entrepreneurial, financial and risk management background to develop, finance and build renewable energy projects and advise investors on the renewable energy sector in Nigeria.

With Specialties in eco- energy investments i.e wind, solar, biomass and geothermal, Project finance, Leading negotiations of key investment, financing and construction contracts with multiple stakeholders, Mr Bashir has more than 17 years’ experience as a dynamic, results-oriented, strong, decisive leader.

This business magnet has once again, demonstrated his vision recently when his company – Capegate Investment Group and the Kogi state government signed an agreement to build a sugar cane and rice plantation which will cost over N100 billion (approximately $363 million).

The proposed project would be based on renewable energy and diversified multi- revenue project, including construction and development of 30,000 hectares for sugarcane and rice plantation.

Perhaps, when completed, this project would yield 165,000 metric tonnes and 17,500 metric tonnes of sugar and rice, 13,000 tonnes of industrial fuel and ethanol per annual amongst others. It would also create thousands of jobs.

Jega is described as a digital entrepreneur with passion for the development of the Nigerian economy. He has empowered many youth through job creation and training. Bashir Namadina Jega is indeed a patriotic citizen, a detribalized leader par excellence who deserves a national honour for his contribution to the development of the Nigerian economy.

