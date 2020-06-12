I won’t appeal my disqualification – Obaseki

*Asks supporters to wait for further directives

*APC will pay dare consequences in Edo – Oyegun

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Embattled governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has said that he will not appeal his disqualification from participating in the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for June 22.

The governor in a statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie said it would be needless filing an appeal when the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has carefully orchestrated the move from the beginning.

He therefore called on his supporters to remain calm and wait for further directives.

“We have watched the mockery of democratic process, which Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is administering and superintending over in our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC). It has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle

“We had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that Governor Godwin Obaseki would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.

“It is unfortunate that this open show of shame, illegality and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Comrade Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into. The situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity and social justice

“We have therefore decided that it would be effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party.

“We wish Oshiomhole luck in his maladministration of the party and trust that the Almighty will help our country to find the path to true liberty, freedom and justice. We call on all party members and the teeming supporters of Governor Obaseki to remain calm and await further directives.”

This is even as former National Chairman of APOC John Odigie – Oyegun has warned that the party would pay dare consequences at the Edo governorship poll, fo,llowing its disqualification of incumbent governor Obaseki

Oyegun in a statement issued by his Public Affairs Adviser, Ray Murphy, said Obaseki’s disqualification was orchestrated by the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, stressing that the APC under Oshiomhole has killed internal democracy

“The disqualification of Obaseki by the APC Screening Panel is a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to Edo Treasury.

“While not a surprise, that disqualification is clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fairplay and good conscience!

“I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti party, not Obaseki. Oshiomole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”Oyegun stated