Outcry as group kicks against training of fresh Nigerian Prison Service new recruits

By John Okeke

A group, Concerned Nigerians have kicked against Nigerian Prison Service asking its new recruits to converge for a training under the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

It wondered how the government closed schools and higher institution of learning and yet ordering new recruits to go back to training in Lagos.

The group said ,”Government is yet to reopen Schools and other institutions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The N.Y.S.C. Camps are closed. Government is also advising against Crowding of people. But we’re hearing that newly recruited staff of the Nigerian Correctional service who were sent home from training camps since the outbreak are being asked to return to camp immediately.

What does this portend especially now that the virulence of this disease is high with cases in Lagos quadrupling by the day? What measures have been put in place for the safety of the recruits and their handlers right from transportation from their various States at a time the ban on inter state movements has not been lifted?

This moreso, is coming on the heels of reports that 24 Army Officers, 9 Prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi.”

