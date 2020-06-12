25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bagudu lauds Buhari’s approval of N13bn pests control…

Zamfara approves 130 hectares of land for cotton…

Crisis looms in Bauchi APC as party chairman…

Military repels attack on Monguno, kills 20 B/H…

NHRC, NAPTIP, Police seal deal to tackle rape,…

June 12: South-West should apologise to NEC, Abiola…

Democracy Day: Tor Tiv lauds Nigerians on patience,…

60th Independence Anniversary: Group pushes for positive renaissance

Bauchi NUJ elects new leadership as Sa’idu emerges…

Varsity don seeks strong legislation against rape

Health

Symptoms of COVID-19 you may not know

But with Corona Cornea, no matter how much light you shine there’s always a new shadow.

Jaundiced Eye makes us look at outsiders with fear. We think they are carrying the virus… and ignore the biggest danger — the carriers within our midst. That might even be you, without you knowing it. The only cure is large-scale virus testing.

Snake oil seduction. Hucksters are touting magical elixirs ranging from Madagascar herbal drinks to untested medicines. Miracle cures are under your sink — beside the toilet scrubbers. Unfortunately, there is no magic cure — We have to wait for the scientists.

COVID finger — Everything is someone else’s fault. This epidemic is like a giant fire. Some people are trying to put it out. Others are standing around blaming people. There will be plenty of time later to learn from our mistakes. For now, let’s get to work

The Y2.02K bug — a fear that the end of the world is coming. First the coronavirus, next climate change. Maybe the pain from this can help us learn that cities, nations and even regions can cooperate to crush a danger.

The world faces a lot of problems. Environmental degradation, starvation, war, climate change. We can ignore them — but they won’t go away.

A number of nations and regions have shown that people can work together, follow a science-based plan, and win.

Being selfish and ignoring science leads to disaster.

Working together, making personal sacrifices and trusting scientific experts pays off — big league.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

– COVID-19: Gov. Lalong lifts lockdown

Editor

Covid-19 cases rise to 30 in Nigeria, says NCDC

Editor

Corona Virus :Nations should jointly fight disease like a family

Editor

Nigeria needs 278m dollars annually to combat TB-Expert

Editor

COVID-19: We Are Prepared To Provide Quality Healthcare, Says Kano Health Commissioner

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More