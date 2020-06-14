Bauchi NUJ elects new leadership as Sa’idu emerges Chairman

From Adamu Shehu Bauchi

Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bauchi State Council has elected their new leaders on Saturday amidst covid-19 protocol to run the affairs of the union in the next three years.

The election which was keenly contested and described as freest ever in the history of the council, with Saidu Umar of Ministry of Information & Communication emerging winner as Chairman with total vote of 150 to defeat Bashir Idris of Bauchi Radio Corporation who polled 76 votes.

Others who contested the position of vice Chairman Abbas Maikano polls 114 to defeat Hashimu Bulkachuwa of Ministry of Information, while Garba Gadau of Bauchi State Television (BATV) got 120 to defeat his rival Kabiru Garba of (BRC) as Secretary and Adama Ibrahim of (MOI&C) won as Assistant Secretary with total votes of 105 to defeat Sani Mu’azu of the same Ministry with 84 votes and Bature Bala of NTA got 45 votes.

Office of the Treasurer was won by Abubakar Waziri of Globe FM with 162 votes defeating his colleague Zurkalaini Inuwa who scored 62 votes, while Financial Secretary Najib Sani of Correspondent Chapel and Dajuma Sarki Sale of (BRC) as Auditor returned unopposed respectively.

The electoral committee issued certificates of returned to all elected officials after taking oath of office.

In his acceptance speech the New Chairman of the state council Umar Sai’du expressed optimism to lift the union to greater height and says he will focus on professionalism and welfare of all members in the discharge of their responsibility as a mirror of the society.

He called on all members to be upright and do what is respected of them in their conduct, noting that no longer business as usual on ethics of the pen profession.