Ondo gov: Olaide Adelami a bonafide member of APC- Campaign organisation

The former coordinator of the presidential support committee for the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 project in Ondo state and a leading governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Olayide Adelami, has dismissed a report claiming he is not a registered member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Olayide Adelami campaign organisation said in a statement signed Sunday in Abuja by Barrister Segun Ogodo, said Chief Adelami is a financial and card-carrying member of the ruling APC.

The campaign organization was reacting to a claim by the chairman of the APC in Owo, Sydney Ogunleye that Adelami was not a member of the party.

Chief Adelami insisted contributed to the growth of APC more than those criticising him.

Part of the statement read: “We duly acknowledge the place of party structures right from the ward to the national level and of the belief that they should be used to promote cohesion rather than bringing members down and unnecessarily overheating the polity.

“While we would have loved to get to the field before we disprove the claims of Mr Ogunleye and his paymasters that Chief Adelami is not known in the APC, we will advise him to be less economical with the truth on our principal’s membership status.

“Mr Ogunleye also knows that Chief Adelami as coordinator of the presidential support committee for the Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 project worked with party structures and leaders within the party.

“While we would have expected Mr Ogunleye to have provided a level playing field for all aspirants, especially from Owo, the present sing-song brings many questions to the mind.

“It is unfortunate that Mr Ogunleye who on different occasions has told ward chairmen in Owo local government to warmly welcome all aspirants, especially Chief Adelami who he sees as the next governor of the state, would be willing to be a tool in the hands of desperate and drowning politicians for personal benefits and enhancement.”

The campaign organisation, however, said, for now, its major aim is engaging party members across the 18 council areas and stakeholders outside the state on why Chief Adelami is the perfect replacement for the present governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“We will not be distracted even in the face of intimidation. Our focus is to rescue our dear sunshine state from the present personalized government of the father, the wife and the children in Ondo state,” the statement concluded.

