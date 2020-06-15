29.7 C
Abuja
Health

9,000 people receive free hepatitis screening, vaccination in Plateau

By Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

About 9,000 persons in Wase Constituency of Plateau State have benefited from free hepatitis screening and vaccination exercise.

The screening and testing exercise which lasted for four days, was organised by the member representing the Constituency in the State House Assembly, Hon. Yahaya Adamu.

Speaking with journalists at the commencement of the exercise, Yahaya, said: “I was inspired to organise this free medical treatment due to the high rate of ill-health ravaging my constituents, hence the need to assist them through screening and testing, which I believe will help reduce the high rate of the disease here.

“This screening and testing exercise was done to tackle the rising case of hepatitis in Wase Local Government Area.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking the centre stage in global affairs, hepatitis is one sickness ravaging my constituents and that is why we organised the screening and vaccination for our people to help curtail the menace.” The lawmaker further explained that most people in the constituency don’t know their health status, but with the just concluded exercise, it will go a long way in helping the citizenry.

He also advised the people to always visit hospitals from time to time to know their health status

Also speaking, leader of the medical team, Dr Isah Adamu, said the essence of the exercise is to help the vulnerable and less privilege in the society who can’t afford treatment, access to healthcare.

Adamu added that, “so far large number of the constituents have been tested and vaccinated and my team is not resting on its oars to ensure that more persons benefited from the exercise.

In his remarks, representative of the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, described the exercise as “heartwarming”, adding that the action of the lawmaker demonstrates his love for his constituents.

According to him, legislation is not only about law making, but also provision of dividends of democracy.

A beneficiary of the free outreach, Jamila Ali, applauded the legislator for coming to their aid, saying financial challenges has hindered many of them from getting adequate treatment.

