APC governors fume over Obaseki’s disqualification

By Ezeocha Nzeh

There are indications that the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may return in full force following last week’s disqualification of Vice Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki from seeking the party’s ticket for a second term

The APC screening committee had on Friday announced its disqualification of Governor Obaseki, alleging discrepancies in his University and NYSC certificates. The governor’s disqualification was also ratified by both the Appeals Committee and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the weekend

However, the APC governors who met yesterday via teleconference, it was gathered expressed their anger over the recent development in the party

Sources close to the meeting on Saturday explained that most of the governors who took part were not happy about some of the decisions taken so far by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC, especially as it concerns the Edo state governorship primary election.

The source said: “I know there are several engagements still going on to resolve some of the controversial steps taken by the APC NWC. We might likely see reversal of some of these decisions because the feeling is that NWC does not have power to do some of the things they did regarding Edo. So, they governors are still engaging with all the concern stakeholders,”

The governors however resolved to promote virtues that would promote internal democracy in the party, as well as to intervene in the current crisis rocking the party in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the governorship elections in the states.

The APC governors in a statement made available to newsmen Sunday in Abuja and signed their chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the governors have “Collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of the upcoming Edo and Ondo states governorship elections.”

It would be recalled that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Saturday affirmed the disqualification of the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and two others who were earlier disqualified by the screening panel.

Two others disqualified alongside Governor Obaseki, were Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

The APC governors in the statement expressed confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger ahead of the elections.

“Forum members are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger.” the statement noted.