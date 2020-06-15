Defection: Gov. Obaseki lobbies Wike, Okowa

*To take decision after meeting with Buhari

*Gov chides APC Appeal Committee for affirming an case not appealed

By Ezepocha Nzeh

Ahead of his possible defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic :Party (PDP) Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State met yesterday with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike

Though details of the meeting were not made public, The AUTHORITY gathered that the embattled Governor, who had earlier met with Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is currently seeking the help of the PDP governors to get the party’s ticket if he finally announces his defection from the APC to PDP. This as it was further gathered that Obaseki is facing several challenges and rejection from the Edo state PDP leaders, as well as the party’s three governorship aspirants in Edo state, who have vowed not to step down for him

The Edo state governor who is engulfed in a running battle with the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, was finally stopped in his bid to seek a second term on the APC platform, when he was disqualified by the Professor Jonathan Ayuba led party’s screening committee. His disqualification, alongside two other aspirants, Chris Ogienwonyi and Mathew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen was also ratified by both the Appeals Committee and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Governor Obaseki yesterday shared photos from the meeting on his twitter handle, where Wike wrote “With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.”

Meanwhile Godwin Obaseki, says he will disclose his next step after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office, also said through his twitter handle that he is still consulting with his supporters, even as he described his disqualification as an act of injustice.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote. “I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

The governor has also chided the APC Appeals Committee which said it has affirmed his disqualification by the screening committee

He described the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Appeal Committee as a “gathering of jesters,” noting that they cannot uphold the verdict on a matter that was never appealed.

Governor Obaseki in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the appeal committee is acting out the script of their paymaster, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, “The charade of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his puppet screening committees seems to know no end and their commitment towards the destruction of what is left of the smouldering integrity of our great party under Oshiomhole’s watch appears assured.

“As if the embarrassment which they brought to the party through the shameless and unjust disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki by the screening committee was not sufficient, they have now gone ahead to announce that the appeal committee has upheld the dubious disqualification.

“The question is how does an Appeal Committee claim to uphold an issue that was not appealed? The governor has been unequivocal in his stance that he was not going to appeal the so-called disqualification by a screening committee that can best be described as a gathering of court jesters, who congregated to massage the ego of their paymaster, who is Comrade Oshiomhole.

“Juxtaposing this comical, distasteful and disgraceful charade against the mantra of change, integrity, social justice and progress, which ought to be the character of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), reveals the depth of the abyss into which Comrade Oshiomhole has dragged the party”