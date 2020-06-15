Gov Sule worries over post-covid economy

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Although the country and the world in general are still grappling with the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has expressed concern over impending economic challenge during the post COVID-19 era, particularly with the country’s over reliance on crude oil.

Engineer Sule registered this concern at the commissioning ceremony of the Federal Fire Service fire fighting truck, at the Government House, last Thursday.

According to the Governor, with both oil price and production now a major challenge to an already fragile Nigerian economy, there is every need for Nasarawa State to look elsewhere in order to generate much desired revenue.

Engineer Sule said the thrust of his administration is in area of harnessing the potentials of the state in the areas of agriculture, mining, trade and commerce.

“A lot of people are talking and worried about the health challenges, some of us are more worried about the economic challenges after the virus disappeared. For that reason, we have to be ready,” he stated.

The governor further explained that everything his administration has been doing in terms of economic advancement, activities or development, agricultural activities, road construction, promotion of education and health, are mostly geared towards confronting economic challenges during post COVID-19 era.

Commenting on the commissioning of the state-of-the-art fire fighting truck, Engineer Sule thanked the Federal Fire Service for the partnership towards protecting lives and property not only in Nasarawa State but the country at large.

While recalling the series of fire incidents that engulfed the Keffi market, which at one point necessitated the Emir of Keffi, HRH Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, to seek recourse from the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, the governor equally thanked the agency for providing employment for indigenes of the state.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman, said the deployment of the fire fighting truck, which was a fulfilment of an earlier promise, will complement the efforts of the state fire service while enhancing service delivery.

The Controller-General who was represented at the event by the Deputy Controller General, Quintus Azogu, added that the fire fighting truck, which is the first to be commissioned across the country, will facilitate the protection of lives and property against wanton destruction by fire.

He commended the Nasarawa State Government for its policy of encouraging entrepreneurs both within and outside the country to invest in the state, especially in the manufacturing sector for the purpose of value addition in the production chain, in order to create employment for the youths and stimulate economic activities in the state.