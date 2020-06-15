Group donates palliatives to indigent members, business community

From Chukwudi Ejimofor, P/H

The Iron Rod Dealers Association, Rumokwuta, Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, has donated palliatives to its indigent members as well as some residents of its business community to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Sir John Ndubuisi Odumegwu, the association’s chairman, explained that the palliatives worth over N800,000.00, were given to seventy indigent members of the association, as well as residents of the community where their business outfit is located.

Sir Odumegwu expressed his association’s willingness to support the efforts of the Rivers state government and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to push the coronavirus out of the state in particular and the country in general.

He said: “In order to demonstrate our support and loyalty to His Excellency, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, my association has launched a sensitization campaign in our business area, and made it compulsory to our members and customers to wear face mask, and maintain social distancing within our area of business operations.

“As you were coming in, you saw banners and posters informing our customers that it is mandatory to wear face mask, and maintain social distancing within our business arena.

“If you walk round also, you will see hand-washing water dispenser cans strategically positioned within our operations areas.

“We made it mandatory that as anybody comes in here, he or she must wear face mask, wash his or her hands before being attended to; and no rushing of customers by our members till further notice in our business premises.”

The association’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnaemeka Ezeh, said the group has made it compulsory for members and customers to maintain the rules made by both the state government, and t NCDC as they relate to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that each of the beneficiaries of the palliatives went home with foodstuffs worth over forty thousand naira, consisting of five large sized tubers of yam, 50kg bag of rice, 30kg bag of beans, two cartons of noodles, one carton of tomato paste and five litres of vegetables oil.

Ide Felix Ogbunachi, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the association’s executive officers for providing foodstuffs to its indigent members that can sustain a family for two months.