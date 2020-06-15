29.7 C
How one was killed, others injured as two Communities Clash in Ebonyi

Communal clashes between the youths of Abaomege and Isinkwo communities in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State over has led to the killing of one person, three declared missing, an at least 10 other persons sustained bullet wounds. The victim was identified as Nwata Ibe Ezigbo.

The two communities have been having a land dispute at their borders which renewed last week.

The State Governor David Umahi had on Saturday ordered security agencies in the State to move into the two communities and bring a stop to the clashes.

He also ordered the State Ministry of Lands to take over the disputed land.

“Yesterday evening, Isinkwo attacked Abaomege again, they shot one person dead on the spot while 5 persons were left with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“On Monday the Traditional Ruler of Isinkwo Autonomous community apologized on behalf of his people and pleaded for peace. But 24 hours after that an Abaomege man who went to spray pesticide on his farm was kidnapped and nothing has been heard of him since then”.

“As if that was not enough, At about 5:30pm on the evening of Tuesday, Isinkwo attacked some Abaomege residents in the comfort of their homes and shot one person dead on the spot while about 5 persons where left with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“Only one woman out of about 4 missing persons was brought back by the police.
We are suspecting the rest might have been killed since nothing has been heard about them”, the source said.

Our Reporter could not independently verify the allegations against the people of Isinkwo.

Police Spokesman, Loveth Odah said she was not aware of the incident.

“Let me call the Divisional Police Officer of the area to find out. I will get back to you”, she said, when she was contacted.

But, the Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, Stanley Okoro Emegha confirmed the incident, saying, “yes I am aware of the incident and we are on top of the situation”.

