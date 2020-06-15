29.7 C
Abuja
Matawalle appoints Sani Abdullahi, former APGA scribe as Special Adviser

*As Shinkafi Dispels Rumour That He Has Dumped APGA

The Zamfara State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun)/MON, has approved the appointment of Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi (Wamban Shinkafi) as his Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello (Sarkin Kudun Maru), announced that the appointment of Dr. Shinkafi was based on his track record of selfless service to the nation both politically and morally, and also in recognition of the tireless contribution and support he rendered toward ensuring that the Peace and Reconciliation Committee succeeded in restoring peace and tranquility to all parts of the state.

The Honorary Special Adviser, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who is currently the Executive Director, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, was also adjudged by many as a transparent and dedicated politician.

He was a member of Zamfara State Committee for finding solution to armed banditry initiated by Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) in find lasting solution insecurity in the state.

Shinkafi in a short message stated that “I want to tell my party, APGA and my numerous supporters to please ignore any rumours or mischief making insinuating that I have defected to PDP. The governor of Zamfara State appointed me an Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs because of the vital role I played in restoring peace in Zamfara State, and for finding lasting solution to armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cattle rustling.

“An honorary appointment is only given as an honour without the normal privileges, duties or payment of salaries and renumeration. I am still a card-carrying member of APGA. No shaking, no vibration. If I will defect to another party at all, I will write officially my resignation letter to the National Chairman of our great party, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Oye. So just ignore the speculators and political marabouts whose stock in trade is to cause disaffection.”

