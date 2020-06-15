Minister laments 13.2m out-of-school children in Nigeria

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has lamented the high number of out-of-school children in the country.

He said one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria, with about 13.2 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years staying out of school.

The minister said the Federal Government has put in place programmes that will help the affected children access to quality education and ultimately gain the skills and knowledge for lifelong learning.

According to a post on his Social Media platform (Facebook) page on Sunday, Nwajiuba said he was in Fika, Yobe State, over the weekend as part of moves to chart a way out of the problem.

“In continuation of discussions on community based strategies and advocacy towards eradicating the out-of-school children syndrome in Nigeria, yesterday, I was hosted by the Emir of Fika, Alh. Mohammed Alkali Ibn Aball and Alh. Mohammed Ciroma.

“It is our hope that we are able to provide programmes that will help these children access quality education and ultimately gain the skills and knowledge for lifelong learning,” the minister said.

The AUTHORITY reports that despite various measures put in place by governments at all levels and the support of international development partners, the out-of-school children menace continues to be a major problem, particularly in the northern part of the country.