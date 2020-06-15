Ondo has capacity to augment FG fiscal deficit – Olafeso

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Former Deputy National Chairman, South West of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Eddy Olafeso has boasted that Ondo state is so much endowed that it can rescue the federal government from financial draught.

He stressed that the state should not wait for federal government allocation to be able to fund budgets.

He said that he has fiscal prudence and economic resilience to turn around the huge mineral deposits in Ondo state if he becomes the governor of the state so that the masses can benefit bountifully from the dividends of democracy.

Olafeso made the disclosure over the weekend in Abuja while addressing newsmen after he picked his governorship Expression of Interest and Nomination forms.

The aspirant who was accompanied by his associates from the state lamented that former Chief Executives of the state including the present governor have failed to convert the huge mineral deposit in the state into a viable resource.

He said, “The tragedy is that Ondo state is too blessed. All the resources you can ever imagine in this country are all there. But then why have we come this far and this poor. The reason is about leadership, to be creative, to be innovative, to be able to develop the economy so that it can serve the people better.

“From the southern senatorial district to the central senatorial district to the Northern senatorial district, we have all it takes to actually be rich. It is tragic that we are still a state waiting for federal allocation when we should actually be helping the federal government in their own deficit.

“So I believe that having worked in so many capacities in the state, at no time did I betray their confidence, made promises that I have not delivered. I know it very well that they will have confidence in me and that they will do better in terms of voting for me than all the other aspirants”.

He further accused the governor of making education a luxury in the state through a sporadic increase in tuition fees across all educational institutions including primary school, hence taking education out of the reach of ordinary people.

“Education, which is the focal pillar on which the society rests, has gone comatose as students in tertiary institutions across the State are dropping out of school on daily basis due to government’s insensitivity in astronomical increase in fees.

The aspirant promised to turn around the present situation of the state and as well as ensure that he takes governance back to the people when