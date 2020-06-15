Rangers Football Club bounces back on track

Rangers Football Club has bounced back on its feet after failing its admirers since late 90’s.

His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu State has contributed immensely to this because of his huge investment. Rangers now has recognition both locally and internationally.

Ugwuanyi had set up a ten (10) man board of enquiry headed by Prof. Agu Gab Agu, to ascertain the problem of the club and to formulate modern football policy which will bring it back to winning glory.

After that, Ugwuanyi reconstructed Rangers players camp and Rangers Management Cooperation office adjudged the best in the country. He donated one Toyota Coaster bus and one Toyota medium roof bus to the club for movement across the country for football engagements.

Ugwuanyi also constructed an ultra-modern sport physiotherapy and fitness gym centre with facilities like Chattanooga, mobile ultrasound, mobile laser, bicycle times, equipment, body rollers etc.

Ugwuanyi maintained and brushed the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium (the Cathedral) home ground of Rangers International periodically, equipped Rangers Medical department to a standard adjudged by LMC and NFF as the best in Nigeria football league.

He also boosted the morale of Rangers players, technical crew and management staff with Life Insurance package, with late Ifeanyi George as its first beneficiary as well as prompt payment of the players, technical crew, and management staff salaries, formation of Rangers feeders team and construction of new ultra modern capacity stadium in each senatorial zone of the state.

Rangers won the 2016 Nigeria premier league after 32 years of waiting and won the Nigeria federation cup 2018 after 34 years over Kano Pillars FC in Asaba, Delta State on 24th October 2018. The victory was subsequently code named (Asaba Miracle).

The club represented Nigeria in CAF Championship tournament in 2016/2017 season and also represented the nation in CAF Confederation Cup tournament in 2018/2019 and 2019/2020. Ibuchukwu Nwodo, is the National Chairman, Supporters Club Rangers International FC. He is also Special Assistant to Enugu Governor on Rangers Matters.