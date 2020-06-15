Serving humanity: The Shuaibu Abubakar Audu way

By Musa Wada

Many have written about the political prowess of the Abubakar Audu’s dynasty and its organisational astuteness as ably now represented by the son of the late politician, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu.So,one may be tempted to join the bent of this horde of commentators but I will rather concentrate on this aspects of his life which fascinates me the more and which encapsulates his humanity,his being and his soft side.Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has been described by many in many ways,but his attributes that melt my hearts the most are his unrivaled and almost god-like kindness and his leitmotive to serve humanity in many possible ways. It does not matter where you are from or who you are, Ebira, Igala, Nupe or Hausa, shoe maker, senate president or governor.Shaibu Abubakar Audu sees equality in all men, a lesson he learnt from his father.

The young Audu treats all equally and this quest to bring about the equality of men led to his setting up of the Shuaibu Abubakar Audu Foundation to bring men together through the provision of the basic minimum of life to the people rather than the pursuit of the mundane things as status.

For many who have known this young scion of the Audu family for a long time, they would testify that they have all watched him give and give without expecting anything in return.The manner and rate which he gives awe people like me, sometimes shocking us beyond words. I would confess that i am one of the major beneficiaries of his kindness.I have tried to measure up in this regard,but the more i tried,the more i came to realise that a man who can measure up to the generosity of Shuaibu Abubakar Audu in kogi state today must belong to another generation as i have come to believe,it is one per generation.Shuaibu,by his acts of kindness has been chosen as the one for our generation.Talk about giving back to humanity,i would say without apologies that he has given more than enough to our people.If it were possible for humanity to return excesses like we have in budgetary situations under president Buhari, Shuaibu would have to much kindness to take back.

As I often tell people who are close to me, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has done more than enough for his people in the short period his foundation came into existencemore than some governments have done in eight years. This is a fact that is there for all to see.Our people would forever be grateful to him.

Because of his philantrophy demonstrated by the activitics of the Foundation, I have met many men that I respect but my respect for Shuaibu Abubakar Audu towers above all of them.Here is one man who has continued to awe many with his unmatchable forsight and probing intelligence which is to take care of the less previledged in society.Nichollo Machievelli wrote in his book, the prince, that the first opinion that is often formed of a leader is the quality of men found around him -when they are competent and loyal, he can always be considered wise.Thanks and kudos goes to the men around him for the gift of the Foundation.

Today, thanks goes to the blessed memory ofhis father,the late Prince Abubakar Audu because of his ability of having the attribute of knowing who is best to succeed him because there cannot be an achievement greater than that.Some leaders would have prefered an idiot who would be only good in fawning.

Rather than do this, the late prince Abubakar Audu went for a thinker and a doer, a quality he saw in his son, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu. Any time I discuss with my colleagues and friends from other parts of the country, they talk about the respect and awe they hold for this young man and the awe they have for the future of our people and Kogi state because of this young man.

Certainly, the likes of Shuaibu Abubakar Audu is what our country and indeed Kogi state need to compliment the efforts of the government in cushioning the effects of the covic-19 pandemics and to provide the minimum infrastr