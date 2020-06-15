Union Leader urges Environment Ministry, others to provide incentives for civil servants to farm

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) Federal Capital Territory Chapter, Comr. Dr. Agha Ukpai has appealed to the Federal Ministry’s of Environment, Agriculture and Water Resources to provide incentives, including Agricultural loan for Civil Servants, especially Agricultural workers Union (NUAAE) to embark on mechanized farming, Agricultural extension service, agric business and other Agricultural practice.

Agha who is a staff of the Nigeria Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) made the appeal in an interview in Abuja.

He said this was needed for them to support government agenda on diversification to Agriculture

He also appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Agriculture and Bank of Industry to encourage Civil Servants to farm.

He said this is imperative in this era of Covid-19 pandemic to avoid scarcity of food next year.

According to him, “Agriculture is the only occupation allowed by Federal Government for Civil Servants to embark on while in service. We call on the Federal Government through Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Environment to provide incentives, including Agricultural loan for Civil Servants, especially Agricultural workers Union (NUAAE) to embark on mechanized farming, Agricultural extension service, agric business and other Agricultural practice to support Government agenda on diversification to Agriculture.

He disclosed that the Union has well trained professionals in agriculture, water sector and environment who will embark on modern agricultural production and also teach farmers the technical know-how as per Agricultural practice.

He said that the aim of the Agricultural Union workers in Nigeria under the leadership of National President, Comr. Simon Anchaver are to promote Agriculture, water sector and environment for economic development in Nigeria.

Agha commended Comr. Anchaver for his examplary good leadership in the Union.

He also gave kudos to the Minister of Agriculture for taking the right step in giving the sector priority.

He emphasized that there is need for synergy amongst the three minstries of Agriculture, water resources and environment as they need each other for Agricultural sustainability.