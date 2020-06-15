ZLP raises alarm over fresh plots to remove EFCC Chair

By Myke Uzendu

The National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has raised the red flag over fresh plots to remove the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustapha Magu.

The party chairman in a statement on Sunday disclosed that those behind the plot are persons who have been facing trials with the Commission and those who will soon be dragged to the court for similar offences.

Nwanyanwu who said that he was a strong supporter the EFCC even when there was a strong conspiracy to kick him out, asked the Senate to confirm him so that he will have the needed power to take the war against corruption further.

“Most of the people that held position in the past, in various states, liquidated their states. And we the citizens from those states could see where these funds were put in. Some of them are facing trials, some of them would have their trials commence very soon. But they don’t want it to happen and that has led them into putting heads together, putting funds together which they use in lobbying.

“So we are alerting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the functionaries around him to beware of these unpatriotic criminals that have liquidated their states who are now getting ready to fight. Corruption is now fighting back again,” he said.

The party Chairman said that EFCC recently recovered about N800bn from a former State governor, which is an indication that the Chairman is strongly committed to kick corruption out of the system.

He said, “This is a man, if you listen to the President in his democracy day speech, acknowledged that over N800 Billion has been recovered by Ibrahim Magu in cash, properties worth billions of naira, jewelleries and all those things have been recovered. They are available; the funds according to Mr. President have been plough back into the revenue of the nation for common good.

“You recall in one of the states, he just returned N5 billion to that state few days ago, part of the fund recovered from that former governor who came later to deny it. There is no time for denial, when you get to the court you deny it. The N5Billion returned to the state is not from the blues. It was from an account that was hidden for a purpose which has been found.

“So this is a man that they still want to be removed because a lot of them are on the line to be charged to court any moment from now.

“We are alerting the president and those functionaries of government who are in romance with them to leave Ibrahim Magu alone. We are satisfied with the job he is doing. We do not need a fresh hand to come and learn on the job. Magu has seen it all and is prepared to touch those yet to be touched if given d teeth to bite.”

It would be recalled that there has been a lot of fight and struggles to depose the EFCC Chairman the climax if which was a report from the Department of State Security (DSS) that kicked against his confirmation.