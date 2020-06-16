Power Minister sacks NBET MD Amobi, appoints Eweluka

By Obas Esiedesa

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has again sacked the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading, Plc (NBET), Dr. Marilyn Amobi.

He has replaced her with Dr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.

The Minister had last December summarily suspended Amobi, a decision that was over-ruled by the Presidency.

NBET was subsequently moved from under his supervision at the Ministry of Power to the Ministry of Finance.

But the Minister on Monday in Abuja, through a statement by his media, Aaron Artimas, said Amobi removal is with immediate effect.

He explained that the decision has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said it was in furtherance of the reorganization/ realignments in the Power Sector.

He ordered Amobi to handover to Nnaemeka Eweluka immediately and proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the recommendation to this effect”, he added.

Dr. Eweluka, a lawyer comes to this position with over twenty years’ experience, spanning private practice, academics and the Power sector.

He is a specialist on privatization and legal energy reforms as well as a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration.