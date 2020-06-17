15-year-old mother dumps baby in Delta bush

A fifteen-year-old girl (name withheld) has dumped a baby girl in a bush after delivery in Kokori community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The girl dumped the new baby inside a bush close to the town, it was gathered.

The cry of the baby attracted a resident who took the baby to the community’s vigilante for proper identification.

The vigilante in turn informed the police in Isiokolo division as they (Police & Vigilante) swung into action just as they searched for the fifteen-year-old girl who delivered and dumped the baby in the bush.

The girl was eventually traced and arrested by the police in collaboration with the vigilante.

In a chat with newsmen, the girl said she gave birth to the baby without the help or assistance of anyone.

She said she covered the newborn baby with a wrapper and dumped her in the bush.

According to the teenage mother, ”I left her there for people to see and take care of her. If not, I don’t have money to take care of the child.”

While noting that she does not know the father of the baby, the fifteen-year-old mother called on the public to help in taking care of the baby.

The Chairman of Ethiope-East Local Government Council, Hon. (Mrs.) Faith Majemite has ordered that the newborn baby be properly taken care of with a promise to pay the bills at the health centre in Kokori community.

She also enjoined young girls in the community to abstain from reckless movements and premarital sex and to live a Godly life to better their future.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri.

She said,”The girl is 15. She dumped the baby in a plantain plantation. Thank God the Local Government Council Chairman stepped in and ordered that the girl and the baby be treated in the hospital. We have reunited the girl and the baby.”