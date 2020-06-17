28.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says…

Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at Extraordinary China-Africa…

Jubilation as ex-NASS deputy clark, Adelami joins Ondo…

Rivers Varsity Clears Bayelsa Deputy Governor of Alleged…

15-year-old mother dumps baby in Delta bush

Ten moments of Xi Jinping’s inspection tours

Canada’s support for Israel in the spotlight ahead…

Protesters attempt to gather at Chinese embassy in…

U.S unseals indictment charges of six Nigerians allegedly…

South China’s Hainan Province cultivates grassland under the…

Metro

15-year-old mother dumps baby in Delta bush

A fifteen-year-old girl (name withheld) has dumped a baby girl in a bush after delivery in Kokori community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The girl dumped the new baby inside a bush close to the town, it was gathered.

The cry of the baby attracted a resident who took the baby to the community’s vigilante for proper identification.
The vigilante in turn informed the police in Isiokolo division as they (Police & Vigilante) swung into action just as they searched for the fifteen-year-old girl who delivered and dumped the baby in the bush.

The girl was eventually traced and arrested by the police in collaboration with the vigilante.

In a chat with newsmen, the girl said she gave birth to the baby without the help or assistance of anyone.

She said she covered the newborn baby with a wrapper and dumped her in the bush.
According to the teenage mother, ”I left her there for people to see and take care of her. If not, I don’t have money to take care of the child.”

While noting that she does not know the father of the baby, the fifteen-year-old mother called on the public to help in taking care of the baby.

The Chairman of Ethiope-East Local Government Council, Hon. (Mrs.) Faith Majemite has ordered that the newborn baby be properly taken care of with a promise to pay the bills at the health centre in Kokori community.
She also enjoined young girls in the community to abstain from reckless movements and premarital sex and to live a Godly life to better their future.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent in Warri.

She said,”The girl is 15. She dumped the baby in a plantain plantation. Thank God the Local Government Council Chairman stepped in and ordered that the girl and the baby be treated in the hospital. We have reunited the girl and the baby.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID 19: Pray, Vigilant, Comply and Not more than 50 persons – Bishop Manza

Editor

Kano govt bans opposite genders from entering same tricycle

Editor

I am on trial but prison warders treat me as a convict – Port Harcourt serial killer tells court

Editor

COVID-19: Minister raises alarm over influx of destitute in FCT

Editor

Kidnappers abduct two women in Abuja

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More