Fmr NUJ boss commends Gov. Uzodimma over IMO stakeholders meeting

*Advises him to make event regular affair

By Ralph Christopher

Media Relations Consultant, Chief Dr Fidel Onyeneke has commended the Imo state government for organising a stakeholders meeting which enabled Governor Hope Uzodimma to interact effectively with the electorate.

Chief Onyeneke said that the forum enhanced veritable communication between the government and the governed, as well as creating the opportunity for the people to appreciate better the programmes of the government, while the government also felt the pulse of the masses.

Onyeneke who attended the meeting, hailed the quality of the content of the governor’s speech which strengthened the expectation of the people on good governance.

He expressed optimism that holding such forum on regular basis would bond the people with government thereby further solidifying the relationship between the leaders and the led.

He poured encomiums on the government for revitalising the state owned Newspaper, the Nigerian Statesman,which became moribund due to abject neglect by the past administrations.

According to the Media consultant, government needs to fund the Newspaper company and the other state owned media outfits appropriately to enable them render professional services to the state.

Chief Onyeneke, a former state Chairman on Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), advised the government to establish Information Centers in the three senatorial zones of the state, to be manned by trained information officer for effective flow of information between the government and the rural dwellers.

In the same vein, Chief Onyeneke called for the financial mobilisation of the state ministry of Information annd strategy for the revitalisation of Home press publications, to keep the public abreast of the activities of the administration.

On Agricultural development, the Media Relations Consultant urged the government to engage more Agricultural Extesion Officers who would educate, guide and enlighten rural farmers on the modern techniques of farming.

This according to him, is a deliberate move to encourage more farmers, and also boost food production.

Onyeneke stressed on environmental health and sanitation which had not received enough attention,even as he suggested the strengthening of the health departments of the various Local government areas with qualified public health professionals to enable them save the rural communities from incessant outbreak of communicable diseases.

He said that the Health Officers and educator must not be found wanting in carrying out aggressive sanitary inspection and enlightenment of the masses to enhace good heigene in the state.