COVID-19: Kano Tests 2, 603 Samples, Records 140 Cases In One Week

…We Are Winning The War, Says Ganduje

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Thursday, declared that the fight against COVID-19 is yielding results in the state with 2, 603 samples tested and 140 cases recorded in one week.

Ganduje argued that for the fact that only 140 representing 5.4 per cent of 2, 603 samples, tested positive to the deadly Corona Virus, Kano is winning the war against the pandemic which has continued to ravage the world.

According to him, “statistics in the last one week shows that, out of the total number of 2,603 samples collected, only 140 turned out to be positive, representing 5.4 percent.”

He spoke during a Media Training programme on COVID-19, organised by Kano Against COVID-19 Initiative and the state government, held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

Breaking down the data, he maintained that, “on 10th June, 2020 we had 179 samples collected and only five were positive, on 11th June, 2020 we had 124 samples and only 23 were positive.

“Down to 15th June, 2020, when we had 688 samples and only 21 were positive. On 16th June, 2020, we had 229 samples and we had 0 positive and on 17th June, 2020, we had 134 samples and only two were positive.”

Ganduje said, “as people continue to observe the protocols as enunciated by health professionals, which includes social distancing, use of face masks, washing hands with soap and running water, and use of sanitizer.

“The synergy between the state and the media provides good space and situation where the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is strengthened. We see you and regard you as frontline practitioners in this response.”

He added that, “the inclusion of traditional rulers in the state response helps much in getting community understanding and cooperation.

“I am therefore urging this platform, Kano Against COVID-19 Initiative, to engage traditional institutions and the poorest of the poor in the society. So that we can get more grassroot understanding and support.”

Prof. Muhammad Tabi’u, who is the Chairman of the Initiative, commended Ganduje for taking the lead, with the political will, in the fight against the pandemic, adding that, “the participation of the state government in our programmes is commendable and encouraging.

“We understand that the media is an organ that is oriented and well equipped for this work. They mobilize all sections of the society to help remove any bottlenecks on the perception of the pandemic. They also help in curbing stigma.”

In his brief remarks, the Chairman of the Kano Heads of Media Forum, Prince Aboki, saluted the efforts of the state government in its unrelenting commitment towards the pandemic, adding that, “Your Excellency, we are with you 100 percent in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”

While commending the state effort in that aspect, he disclosed that, “henceforth, Your Excellency, if any of our member plays any role to frustrate this effort, kindly call our attention even if it is in post COVID-19 pandemic period.”

Resource persons at the training program include former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sani Zorro, former National President of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Baba Halilu Dantiye, Prof Umar Pate, Dr Bala Muhammad, among others.

Participants were trained on ways to protect themselves while in the line of duty in reporting COVID-19 pandemic.

They were taught how to maintain objectivity while processing news item or any other media content, being frontline actors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.