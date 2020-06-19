28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Pope Francis adds three titles to Catholic Litany…

I was accused of not sharing money in…

APC: N/E Vice Chair asks court to strike…

COVID-19: NDLEA gets isolation centre

Fibroid causes increased menstrual flow – Dr Ugboaja

Rape: Centre calls for domestication of VAPPA to…

Foundation applauds President Buhari for Nigeria’s Polio free…

U.S. instigates color revolution under the guise of…

China slams EU resolution on HK national security…

PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing…

News

COVID-19: Plateau govt shuts private hospital as 17 staff test positive

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Plateau State Government has closed a private hospital (Rayfield Medical Centre) in Jos South LGA of the State following the facility’s exposure to the Coronavirus disease.

The closure which will last for two weeks, the government said, is for public safety.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Nimkong Lar, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, said that two patients who were being managed in the hospital developed COVID -19.

“Screening of primary and secondary contacts revealed that 17 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the virus and are also being attended to by the state ministry of health officials.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of the two persons who were been treated at the hospital”, he explained.

According to him, the state now has 198 cases of the virus as at June 17, 2020.

“As of of Today , 29 health workers have tested positive to the virus in Plateau, the stressed.

The Health Commissioner, however, called on the citizenry not to panic as the state government is on top of the situation.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov Ugwuanyi tasks 2019 Batch A corps members on acquired skills

Editor

NIMASA DG Shuns NASS invitation

Editor

Nigeria must rise against insecurity, says Sen Jang

Editor

PDP Reclaiming North, Presidency in 2023 – Sen. Nazif

Editor

Buhari chairs online FEC meeting: Why Gambari was made Chief of Staf

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More