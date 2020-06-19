COVID-19: Plateau govt shuts private hospital as 17 staff test positive

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Plateau State Government has closed a private hospital (Rayfield Medical Centre) in Jos South LGA of the State following the facility’s exposure to the Coronavirus disease.

The closure which will last for two weeks, the government said, is for public safety.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Nimkong Lar, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, said that two patients who were being managed in the hospital developed COVID -19.

“Screening of primary and secondary contacts revealed that 17 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the virus and are also being attended to by the state ministry of health officials.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of the two persons who were been treated at the hospital”, he explained.

According to him, the state now has 198 cases of the virus as at June 17, 2020.

“As of of Today , 29 health workers have tested positive to the virus in Plateau, the stressed.

The Health Commissioner, however, called on the citizenry not to panic as the state government is on top of the situation.