Edo: PDP postpones governorship Primaries to Tuesday

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2020 to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

According to a statement by the party’s Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the postponement “is predicated on exigencies of party activities”.

The statement alerted all governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful and its teeming supporters, particularly in Edo state, are to take note accordingly.

The party reminded its members that all its activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guidelines on COVID -19, as it concerns social/physical distancing at public gatherings.

The AUTHORITY had earlier reported that the National Working Committee of PDP had concluded plans to postpone its governorships primary election to accommodate Governor Godwin Obaseki in the exercise having obtained waiver from the party’s leadership.

Obaseki is expected to procure his membership card from his ward on Thursday evening after his returns from Abuja where he met with the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.