CJN tasks Appeal Court President on integrity

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has advised the new President of the Court of Appeal, Justice.

Monica Dongban-Mensem on the need to uphold integrity in the discharge of her duties as a judicial officer.

The CJN gave the advice on Friday when he administered the oath of office on Justice Dongban-Mensem as the substantive President for the Court of Appeal.

The CJN, who performed the inauguration at the Supreme Court challenged the new president to live up to expectations by maintaining cordial relationship with her colleagues on the Appeal Court bench.

At the inauguration attended by governors of Sokoto, Plateau, Niger and Kebbi, Justice Muhammad reminded the new Appeal Court President that the court has the largest number of Justices in the country, hence the need to be up and doing.

He advised Justice Dongban-Mensem, who is the second female President to be appointed to ensure regular meetings with Presiding Justices in all divisions of the court as well as other Justices to enable them understand challenges that may face the court.

The CJN further tasked the new appellate court president to continue with her good character, behaviour and hardworking, which earned her the position.

“From my personal experience, work load in the Court of Appeal, especially in the divisions, is the highest. It is a home of work, it is a home of cooperation, but with your experience, hard work and zeal, you will not find your new status difficult.

“If you sustain your good character and conduct, your tenure will definitely be an excellent one. Try to be your self and do not allow others derail you. Remain what we know you for”, the CJN said.

In her remarks, Justice Dongban-Mensem said she felt honoured and challenged to be appointed into the office of the President of the Court of Appeal, based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the approval of President Muhammafu Buhari, assuring that she would do her best in ensuring that justice is dispensed at the appellate court without fear or favour.