Ebegba commends Buhari’s community policing Initiative

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Chief Rufus Ebegba has lauded the recent presidential approval for the implementation of Community oriented policing across the nation.

Ebegba said this at the inauguration of Area Command Community Policing Advisory Committee (ACPAC) for Karu Area Command on Thursday.

The Director-General who is also the Chairman, Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Karu, said the initiative will greatly reduce criminality in communities as the people will be involved in their own protection.

In his remarks at the occasion, FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma said the inauguration is in compliance with the presidential approval.

Ciroma who inaugurated the Committee said that “Community Policing is a problem solving approach to policing that requires active participation and partnership of the community members with the police so as to identify and resolve specified crimes, conflicts and other forms of social disorder that are peculiar to them and their communities.

“This concept is globally accepted because of its contribution towards reduction of crime in communities that have properly embraced and supported it’s operation.

He said ACPAC shall be an advisory committee on Community Policing within the Area Command level.

The Committee comprises representative of residents considered equipped and predisposed to provide information and other resources, DPOs, security officers and prominent members of the community that work with grassroots in various locations.

The Committee will be chaired by the Area Commander.

The inauguration was attended by traditional rulers and dignitaries within and outside of Karu.

