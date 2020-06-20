NAF graduates 86 personnel in different courses

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has completed the training of another set of 86 personnel on sundry courses at the Military Training Centre (MTC), Kaduna.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola

Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, said in a statement that the combined Graduation Ceremony took place on Friday 19 June 2020, at the Shittu Alao Auditorium, MTC.

“The day’s graduands comprised: 9 officers who completed the Initial Personnel Administrative Management Officers’ Course; 53 airmen from the Integrated Basic Clerical Course and 24 personnel of the Basic Physical Education Course, whose capacities have been enhanced for more effective and efficient service delivery. This is coming just as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed the activation of the NAF Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) in Sokoto.

“Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the CAS, represented by the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Idris, stated that a lot had been done over the past 5 years to address the challenges of the NAF in the aspect of capacity building, noting that the Service embarked on massive training of aircrew and non-aircrew personnel, both in Nigeria and abroad, across all specialties and trades. According to him, the current NAF administration also embarked on infrastructural development through the execution of over 900 projects, which included the provision of additional housing, schools, hospitals, operational and recreational facilities as well as upgrade of existing infrastructure. This, he said, has resulted in the accommodation of over 7,500 families.

“The CAS stated further that in the continuing effort to consistently reposition the Service for efficient service delivery, he had directed the activation of the NAFIAM in Sokoto State. The activation of NAFIAM, he remarked, would address the deficiencies in manpower development and career progression in the Administration-related specialties, with attendant positive impact on service delivery. He implored personnel to uphold the high standard of discipline the NAF is known for and support the Federal Government’s efforts by ensuring adherence to various guidelines issued in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. “I urge you to avoid unnecessary gatherings, ensure you wear a face mask and observe social and physical distancing when in public places. We must also shun unnecessary inter-state movements,” the CAS said.

“Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Commandant MTC, Air Commodore Aliyu Bello, thanked the CAS for the policy guidance and the infrastructural development efforts that had empowered the Centre to sustain its excellent performance and output for the NAF. He added that, rather than rest on its oars, the Centre would undoubtedly continue to deliver the training of quality manpower to meet the NAF’s aspirations.

“As part of the Graduation Ceremony, awards were presented to graduands who had distinguished themselves in learning and character during the various courses.”