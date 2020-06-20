US Chartered Institute Honours Two BUK Schorlars

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh,Kano

The United States of America (USA) Chartered Institute of Business Managers and Administrators has conferred the award of Professional Doctorate Certificate of Administration on the chairman of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Dr. Haruna Aliyu and Dr. Kabir Ahmed Wudil, also of BUK.

Conferring the honour on them on Friday, the Institute’s Country Director, Dr. Ike Christoper, said the recipients passed through the rigorous screening and examination of the Governing Council and were fully recommended for the Doctorate Certificate of Administration.

He congratulated them for the well deserved award and urged them to use it well for the betterment of their professional practices and service to humanity.

According to him, the ceremony was supposed to take place in Abuja, but owing to the restriction of inter-states travel due to coronavirus pandemic, it had to take place in BUK.

He said that Dr. Haruna Aliyu and Dr. Kabir Ahmed Wudil ​ who received the professional doctoral awards were among the first set in Nigeria and the first persons from Kano State, saying that they stand a better chance to benefit immensely in their professional career development.

“This award is given after careful consideration by the Institute Governing Council and of those evidences attesting to your outstanding service as an administrator coupled with Evidences presented on your behalf by ABMAN Director of Business Development attesting to your outstanding service as a public official coupled with your accomplishments for the betterment of mankind,” he added.

​According to him, the Institute is a professional body in the USA established for the sole aim of producing dynamic and situational managers and administrators for latest industrial demands.

He added that the Institute is the leading professional body recognized by law to engage in the training and development of professional managers and administrators across the globe.

Dr. Aliyu, in his remarks, described the award as a great honour to the entire staff of BUk.