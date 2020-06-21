28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Pope Francis adds three titles to Catholic Litany…

I was accused of not sharing money in…

APC: N/E Vice Chair asks court to strike…

COVID-19: NDLEA gets isolation centre

Fibroid causes increased menstrual flow – Dr Ugboaja

Rape: Centre calls for domestication of VAPPA to…

Foundation applauds President Buhari for Nigeria’s Polio free…

U.S. instigates color revolution under the guise of…

China slams EU resolution on HK national security…

PDP Governors Forum assures Obaseki of level playing…

Health

Fibroid causes increased menstrual flow – Dr Ugboaja

From Isaac Ojo Nnewi

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr Joseph Ugboaja, has disclosed that the commonest symptom of uterine fibroid is increased menstrual flow.

Dr Ugboaja who was speaking in Nnewi during a seminar on women’s health revealed that leiomyomas, otherwise known as uterine fibroids, are benign growths of the smooth muscles of the uterus.

“The primary function of the uterus is to receive, house and nourish the developing baby (fetus) and to successfully give up the baby when the baby is matured through the processes of labour and delivery.

“In the absence of pregnancy, the prepared inner lining of the uterus referred to as the endometrium is shed every month in the form of menstruation,” he explained.

He, however, noted that the cause or aetiological factors of fibroid is still largely unknown but that what is known is that, just as in other growths in the human body, it results from dysregulation in cellular growth.

“It is also known to be common among the blacks and older women who have not or will not conceive.

“The commonest symptom of uterine fibroids is increased menstrual flow otherwise called menorrhagia.

“For instance, if you have a normal four day menstrual duration and suddenly noticed an increase in the number of days as well as in the volume of menstrual flow as evidenced by use of increased number of pads, then uterine fibroids should be suspected.

“This finding may be associated with passage of blood clots during menses and feeling of faintness following each period.

“A woman with uterine fibroids can also notice an abdominal mass which gradually increases in size with some form of mass effect on the bladder and rectum leading to some difficulties and issues with urination and defeacation.

“There may also be dysmenorrhea which is commonly known as painful menstruation. Sometimes, the only manifestation of fibroids will be repeated pregnancy losses,” he said.

Dr Ugboaja, an obstetrician and gynaecologist however, stressed that in vast majority of cases, the fibroids are asymptomatic (i.e no symptoms) and only discovered on routine ultrasound scan for other gynaecological problems.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Minister applauds JOHESU for sustaining peace in health sector

Editor

Rape: Centre calls for domestication of VAPPA to halt increasing cases

Editor

Empower legislation of disability Act – Foundation appeals

Editor

Our ultimate goal is to end TB in Nigeria-Aisha Buhari

Editor

CMA, NARD, Resident Doctors Call for Full implementations of National Health Act

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More