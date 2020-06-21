NCC to inaugurate 5 year Strategic Management Plan on Tuesday

By Angela Nkwocha

As part of efforts to create a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will on Tuesday June 23,2020 unveil a five – year (2020-2024) Strategic Management Plan(SMP).

A statement from it’s Director, Public Affairs

Dr. Henry Nkemadu, states that the unveiling of the SMP

will leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps, adding that It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

“Essentially, the SMP which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analyzing and assessment of the Commissions goals and objectives in the next five (5) years.

“It will be resident in the Corporate Planning ,Strategy And Risk Management Department which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years”, part of the statement stated.

Nkemadu noted that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will unveil and launch the NCC SMP 2020 – 2024 supported by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande and the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Prof. Umar Danbatta alongside members of the Board of Commissioners of NCC.

He further revealed that the EVC of NCC, Prof. Danbatta has since extended invitations to all the Heads of Parastatals under the Ministry and all Stakeholders to virtually witness the once in five years launch that is expected to move the sector to the next level especially now that the stakes are getting higher in terms of services provided and the quality expected by the consumers.

The event which is set to hold in the Boardroom of the Commission on Tuesday by 10am will feature

Unveiling the SMP, upload of the SMP on the NCC Website and; unveiling the “Face” of the NCC Strategy amongst others.