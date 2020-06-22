APC’s NEC meeting imminent as Buhari, APC Govs over party’s crisis

By Chesa Chesa

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari

at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of efforts to end the crisis rocking the leadership of the party.

Following from the meeting, a much anticipated meeting of the the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) may be convened any soon to resolve the crisis.

Several party officials have been laying claim to chairmanship of the party after the ouster of Adams Oshiomhole by an Appeal.

At Monday’s meeting were the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Emerging from the meeting, Atiku Bagudu told State House correspondents that a resolution of the crisis was imminent following the assurances of the President during their discussions with him.

“Mr. President listened attentively and discussed with us as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurance we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at”, he stated.

The Governor said that democracy and constitutionalism allowed for the protests by aggrieved groups in the party, the same reason the party has always tried to be open to members and Nigerians at all times.

He said that “Mr. President has always said that we told Nigerians that our party is going to be a party of due process and we will do that no matter the challenge of the moment.

“So, young people expressing their views by demonstrating, members of the party challenging court processes shows that the people are free to express their views; and dissent is not to be suppressed. What is important is that all will be taken on board in arriving at a conclusion that will be to the satisfaction of most party members and indeed Nigerians.”

Asked why it had been difficult for the party to summon a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to resolve the crisis, Bagudu replied that the President has played the democratic role of allowing party organs to functions without interference.

His words: “At all times Mr. President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done.

“He is very hesitant to use his standing even as party leader, talk less of his authority as Mr. President of the country to direct things, but at all times, he has been alive to the issues.

“I believe that whatever needs to be done including the possibility of calling any of the organs of the party that is necessary for the resolution of lingering issues will be done immediately.

“Let me again that the party is never a perfect assembly. There will always be issues and that is why we talk, but yes certainly, organs of the party needs to meet and Mr. President without directing, is always supporting the necessity of party organs meeting appropriately.”