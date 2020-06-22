COVID-19: UNIPORT orders compulsory use of face mask

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State, says it is now compulsory for individuals to use face masks on any of its campuses to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Regina Ogali, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen by the institution’s Deputy Registrar (Information), Williams Wodi, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Ogali was quoted as having issued the directive during a meeting between principal officers and members of COVID-19 Steering Committee in the university.

Ogali, who currently oversees the affairs of UNIPORT in the absence of a substantive Vice Chancellor, said the decision was in-line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 protocol.

“Henceforth, all staff, students and visitors to UNIPORT must fully observe the COVID-19 protocol as approved by NCDC and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We called this meeting with the COVID-19 Steering Committee, especially now that the number of confirmed cases in Rivers State is becoming scary by the day.

“To this end, we need to take proactive steps to safeguard the health status of staff, residents and visitors to the university.

“Also, we need to plan ahead of possible resumption of academic activities, if and when we are so directed by the Federal Government,” Ogali told the committee members.

The deputy vice chancellor added that management would soon install infrared thermometers, hand sanitisers and running water at strategic locations, including offices and faculty buildings.

She directed the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the university to start production of hand sanitisers in commercial quantity for distribution to the public.

“Also, we should begin to think seriously about encouraging our Information and Communication Technology Centre and ODel, a virtual centre, to work out modalities to enable UNIPORT to begin online learning,” she noted.