Police rescue kidnapped 40-yr-old Philoppino in Enugu

By Hassan Zaggi

Police operatives attached to the Enugu State Command have rescued a 40-year-old Philippino lady at Neke-Uno village, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed that the Philippino was rescued 6 months after she arrived Nigeria from the Philippines in an “apparent but unsuccessful search for love.”

The victim was critically ill when she was rescued by the police.

“Irene Torento Panas, an Accountant by profession and a native of Manila in the Philippines arrived Nigeria on November 22, 2019, on a visit to one Chukwudi Odo, 54-years, of Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu state whom she met on Facebook on March 8, 2017.

“The visit which was originally intended to be for 10-days however turned out to be a full case of abduction following Chukwudi Odo’s refusal to allow her return to her country against her will.

“She was held incommunicado by the suspect, Chukwudi Odo.

“The victim who was critically ill at the time of rescue was successfully rescued by police operatives attached to the Unity Police Division, Ibegwa Nike, Enugu State led by the DPO, SP Siga Malgwi, following a tip-off from some members of the public in the area.

“She was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention where she was admitted from June 5 to 16.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Chukwudi Odo, deliberately lured the victim into the country with the aim of confining her, sexually abusing, and extorting money from her,” the statement explained.

Following this ugly development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has, therefore, advised members of the public to be more cautious while using the social media.

While enjoining members of the public to tread cautiously in their use of the social media, the IGP warned against any abuse of the cyberspace.

He reiterated that such criminal acts will not go undetected and unpunished by the Force.

Meanwhile, the Force is already in contact with the Embassy of the Philippines in Nigeria so as to reunite the victim with members of her family.