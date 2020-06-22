25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating…

Buhari orders assistance for victims of Oba market…

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

Sociocultural group slams N50bn suit against Buhari over…

Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

Excess Crude Account: Abuja lawyer drags FG, 36…

Bayelsa Re-run Elections: Sylva didn’t demand $20million from…

EU , UN hand over urgently needed essential…

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission…

Pakistan evacuates 90 citizens from Nigeria

Metro

Police rescue kidnapped 40-yr-old Philoppino in Enugu

By Hassan Zaggi

Police operatives attached to the Enugu State Command have rescued a 40-year-old Philippino lady at Neke-Uno village, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed that the Philippino was rescued 6 months after she arrived Nigeria from the Philippines in an “apparent but unsuccessful search for love.”

The victim was critically ill when she was rescued by the police.

“Irene Torento Panas, an Accountant by profession and a native of Manila in the Philippines arrived Nigeria on November 22, 2019, on a visit to one Chukwudi Odo, 54-years, of Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu state whom she met on Facebook on March 8, 2017.

“The visit which was originally intended to be for 10-days however turned out to be a full case of abduction following Chukwudi Odo’s refusal to allow her return to her country against her will.

“She was held incommunicado by the suspect, Chukwudi Odo.

“The victim who was critically ill at the time of rescue was successfully rescued by police operatives attached to the Unity Police Division, Ibegwa Nike, Enugu State led by the DPO, SP Siga Malgwi, following a tip-off from some members of the public in the area.

“She was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention where she was admitted from June 5 to 16.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Chukwudi Odo, deliberately lured the victim into the country with the aim of confining her, sexually abusing, and extorting money from her,” the statement explained.

Following this ugly development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has, therefore, advised members of the public to be more cautious while using the social media.

While enjoining members of the public to tread cautiously in their use of the social media, the IGP warned against any abuse of the cyberspace.

He reiterated that such criminal acts will not go undetected and unpunished by the Force.

Meanwhile, the Force is already in contact with the Embassy of the Philippines in Nigeria so as to reunite the victim with members of her family.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

Editor

COVID- 19: Order on closure of schools remain- FCTA

Editor

Tribal war claims many lives, properties worth millions destroyed in Adamawa

Editor

Rivers Council Chair denies unlawful detention of a physically challenged

Editor

Criminal matters in FCT courts remain suspended- Bello

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More