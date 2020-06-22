30 C
TETFund to complete abandoned 1,000-seat capacity hall in ABU

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed its readiness to complete the abandoned iconic 1,000-seat capacity multipurpose hall at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria-Samaru main campus.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, made this known at the weekend during a working visit to the University.

In a post on its social media (Facebook) page, TETFund quoted the Executive Secretary of the Fund as assuring that the building project which has been abandoned for eight years will soon wear a new look.

“I will make sure that by God’s grace the project is completed and becomes fully operational before January 2021,”Professor Bogoro said.

The TETFund boss, who said he was very impressed with the initial concept and design of the multipurpose hall, expressed serious disappointment over the contractor’s inability to complete the project, eight years after it was awarded.

Bogoro, however, assured the University management that TETFund will mobilise resources to ensure maintenance of quality of work at the site, speedy completion and take off of the edifice which if successfully completed, will be the first of its kind in the country.

