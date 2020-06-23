25.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating…

Buhari orders assistance for victims of Oba market…

Nigerian Airforce group thwarts cattle theft in Kaduna

Sociocultural group slams N50bn suit against Buhari over…

Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

Excess Crude Account: Abuja lawyer drags FG, 36…

Bayelsa Re-run Elections: Sylva didn’t demand $20million from…

EU , UN hand over urgently needed essential…

Ghana condemns demolition of Accra Nigeria High Commission…

Pakistan evacuates 90 citizens from Nigeria

Politics

Ize Iyamu emerges APC Edo guber candidate

The All Progressives Congress in Edo State, has elected Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its candidate for the September 19 governorship election in the state

Ize Iyamu emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday.

Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in the 18 local government areas of the state.

According o he announced by theEdo governorship primary election committee, Ize – Iyamu pulled 27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu, scored 3,776, with Mr Osaro Obaze pulling 2,751 votes.

With the result, Ize-Iyamu will face other contenders in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why Electoral reform is paramount for the 9th Assembly – Secondus

Editor

Imo: PDP calls for peaceful protest

Editor

Issues that would dominate the Senate in 2020

Editor

Osinbajo begins move to reconcile Gov. Ganduje and Emir Sanusi

Editor

It’s time to bring to an end the Tiv/Jukun crisis, says Ayua

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More