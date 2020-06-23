25.3 C
Police dismisses officer for murder in Adamawa

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has dismissed one of its officers, Corporal Richard Japheth, for allegedly killing a motorcycle operator in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

Corporal Richard Japheth had on June 1, 2020, allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old motorcycle operator, Arabo Dauda, for failing to give him N100 bribe.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Adamawa state command, Olugbenga Adeyanju, had ordered the arrest of the officer.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this to newsmen in Yola, said that the officer was dismissed after an investigation was carried by the Command where he was indicted.

“Richard Japheth has been dismissed from service. He’s currently in detention and will be charged to court for culpable homicide.

“The policeman was dismissed on June 16 and he will be in court as a civilian to face the charges against him,” the PPRO said.

