Ghana President calls President Buhari to apologize over demolition of Nigerian Mission

By John Okeke

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has tendered an unreserved apology to his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari, over the demolition of a section of the building hosting the Nigerian mission in Ghana.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Authority and endorsed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in Abuja yesterday.

The Ministry informed that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo called President Muhammadu Buhari, on the phone, Tuesday, to express his sincere regrets and apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana, adding that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

some suspects linked to the demolition had been arrested and to be arraigned in court according to reports from Ghana. The Nigerian government has since called on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack.

Reports had it that a businessman who claimed ownership of the land housing the Nigerian mission reportedly moved with security personnel to demolish some portion of the staff quarters.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

