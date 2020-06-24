GPMI Wants Magu Appointed As Substantive EFCC Chairman

An International and Voluntary Human Rights Group, Global Peace Movement International UK has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently facilitate the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) based on the remarkable achievements the commission has recorded so far under his watch.

The group in a statement signed by its President General, Dr Mike Uyi, said record shows that greater impact could be made in the war against corruption, if the government confirms his appointment.

It would be recalled that the acting EFCC chairman was appointed in November 2015, following the sack of Ibrahim Lamorde.

Dr Uyi noted that the delay in confirming Magu as EFCC chairman is totally uncalled for and smirks of dirty political maneuvering and undertone, which, he noted, is against President Buhari’s avowed commitment towards eradicating corruption in its entirety in the country.

He said: “For Magu having contained the furnace of corruption merchants that fight back on a daily basis, GPMI in 25 countries earnestly plead with Mr. President to please confirm Magu’s Chairmanship. The confirmation we reason will spur Magu to cover harder grounds and assuage those who cite lopsided anti-graft war.

” We are pleading with President Buhari not to fall to International conspiracy to make his Administration a failed government.

“GPMI also stand with President Buhari directly in his admin, to inform the President further that the conspiracy within some powerful individuals in and outside of the government is to remove the EFCC boss to render the two important cardinal points of PMB mantra security and Anti Corruption.

“Security is already failing so the greatest acknowledged point worldwide is EFCC headed by Magu.