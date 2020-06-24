21.7 C
Business

LG’s Instaview refrigerator hits global sales milestone

LG Electronics’ premium InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator hit a milestone this month when it reached one million in sales worldwide since its introduction in 2016.

A statement by the company explained that with an average of more than 700 units sold every day; the large-capacity refrigerator is now available in approximately 150 countries in six continents.

LG Electronics’ premium InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator is designed to deliver an elevated culinary lifestyle, striking the perfect balance between form and function. It boasts stylish aesthetics and practical features that have won recognition from some of the world’s most prestigious design awards such as Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award.

President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Dan Song said: “This milestone is a testament to LG’s ability to develop differentiated, high-quality products that have propelled us to the top of the ranks in many home appliance categories.

“Today’s appliances include as much technology as a computer or smartphone and our customers have extremely high expectations of them. Our advanced technology and customer-first approach is resonating with consumers who have made InstaView one of the fastest-selling refrigerator brands as long as refrigerators have existed.”

LG InstaView gets its name from the refrigerator’s chameleon-like panel in the door that can be transformed into a transparent window with just two knocks on the glass. This allows users to see what’s inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss. Along with InstaView, Door-in-Door provides easy access to favorite drinks and snacks while minimizing exposure of the main refrigerator compartment to room temperature air, helping to decrease cold air loss by more than 41 percent.

Founded 1st August 2015

