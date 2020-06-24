23.6 C
YEDC set to connect Madagali/Michika to National grid

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

The long awaited restoration of electricity supply back Madagali and Michika area is a reality now as the Yola Electricity Development Company (YEDC) in conjunction with the Adamawa State government has concluded plans to commission and reconnect the area back to the national grid.

The Managing Director of YEDC, Engr. Baba-Umar Mustapha who disclosed this to newsmen in Yola said the facilities which were destroyed in the wake of Boko Haram attack in the area as put the areas in total blackout for years noting that the company has been trying to get it repaired.

He added that it became possible when the Adamawa state government gave all the support to YEDC for the repair of the destroyed facilities and will be commissioned soon.

The MD added that YEDC has already put in place measures to ensure that customers get quality service but regretted that despite the quality services, customers deliberately refuses to pay their bills.

He warned those who are in the habit of bypassing electricity to stop as the company will deal with anyone caught in the act according to the law.

Engr. Mustapha attributed the success recorded to the improved conditions of service the staff are enjoying.

