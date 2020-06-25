23.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Nigerian Airforce deploys assets to back Operation WUTAN…

Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

There is urgent need for South East security…

Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as…

Edo PDP crisis: Parties resolve, withdraw matter from…

Ondo Guber: Akeredolu has lost power to PDP…

More confusion in APC as INEC rejects party’s…

China completes global deployment of BeiDou Navigation Satellite…

Charity fundraising program infuses impetus to international anti-epidemic…

Politics

Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as SWC expels three member

From Isaac Ojo, Nnewi

Crisis may have returned to the opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP) ahead of the 2021 governorship election in the state as the State party has expelled tow members of its State Working Committee over alleged allegiance to some governorship aspirants

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nnamdi Nwangwu says the party cannot be coerced into doing the bidding of the expelled officers.

Mr Nwangwu in a press release made available to journalists in Awka said that the trio of Sir Emeka Obi, the former State Secretary, Joachim Marcel Anyiam, former State Vice Chairman (South) and Hon Mrs Calista Adimachukwu, the former State Women Leader violated Section 58 sub-section 1(a-m) of PDP Constitution.

The PDP Publicity Secretary said that the officers were earlier referred to the State Disciplinary Committee based on Section 59 sub section 1-5 of the party’s Constitution, adding that in line with the Section 47 sub-section 6 of the Constitution, the affected officers were given fair hearing and due process was followed in their expulsion and replacement.

“The PDP in Anambra State today under the watch of Hon Ndubuishi Nwobu as the chairman has gone beyond petty and sentimental considerations.

“The PDP chairman has always been telling whoever that cares to listen that all the governorship aspirants would be given a level playing ground without fear or favor.

“If anybody is interested in any particular aspirant, it is expected that such individuals would campaign vigorously for their choice aspirant when the time comes rather than attempting to hoodwink the state executive council into doing their bidding.” Nwangwu explained.

The PDP image maker said however that the party is fully focused on the tasks and responsibilities ahead and cannot be distracted by the activities of few disgruntled elements that have been exposed as agents in the party.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Saturday Bye-Election: Kano APC Elders Committee Optimistic Of Victory

Editor

Lyon abandons swearing-in rehearsals as Supreme Court nullified his election

Editor

Edo Guber: NWC can reject screening result if, Oshiomhole warns

Editor

Bayelsa: Attack On Justice Mary Odili Totally Misplaced – Lawyers

Editor

Stakeholders task Enugu Council chairmen on performance

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More