Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as SWC expels three member

From Isaac Ojo, Nnewi

Crisis may have returned to the opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP) ahead of the 2021 governorship election in the state as the State party has expelled tow members of its State Working Committee over alleged allegiance to some governorship aspirants

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nnamdi Nwangwu says the party cannot be coerced into doing the bidding of the expelled officers.

Mr Nwangwu in a press release made available to journalists in Awka said that the trio of Sir Emeka Obi, the former State Secretary, Joachim Marcel Anyiam, former State Vice Chairman (South) and Hon Mrs Calista Adimachukwu, the former State Women Leader violated Section 58 sub-section 1(a-m) of PDP Constitution.

The PDP Publicity Secretary said that the officers were earlier referred to the State Disciplinary Committee based on Section 59 sub section 1-5 of the party’s Constitution, adding that in line with the Section 47 sub-section 6 of the Constitution, the affected officers were given fair hearing and due process was followed in their expulsion and replacement.

“The PDP in Anambra State today under the watch of Hon Ndubuishi Nwobu as the chairman has gone beyond petty and sentimental considerations.

“The PDP chairman has always been telling whoever that cares to listen that all the governorship aspirants would be given a level playing ground without fear or favor.

“If anybody is interested in any particular aspirant, it is expected that such individuals would campaign vigorously for their choice aspirant when the time comes rather than attempting to hoodwink the state executive council into doing their bidding.” Nwangwu explained.

The PDP image maker said however that the party is fully focused on the tasks and responsibilities ahead and cannot be distracted by the activities of few disgruntled elements that have been exposed as agents in the party.