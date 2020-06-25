23.6 C
Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

By Adelola Amihere

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Amaechi has cautioned his supporters and the people of Rivers state to steer clear of violence as that is not the best way to resolve any issue.

Amaechi stated this during a live TV interview on Tuesday in reaction to two viral videos of his alleged supporters in Rivers state in which one group was seen to be inciting violence and the other disassociating him from the comments of the first group stating that he is a man of peace.

He said, “First, if you say you’re my supporter, you’ll know that I don’t just respect the law, I fear the law. Breaking the law can put you in jail. Because of the kind of words used in that video, I may have to address it.

“I believe that no matter how angry you are, no matter how institutions are manipulated, a judge once said ‘I’m allowed to be wrong, that’s why you have the court of appeal, that’s why you have the Supreme Court.’ So if you think that what the state judiciary is doing is wrong, then you can seek redress at the higher courts (Appeal or Supreme), No matter your frustration, you don’t have the right to take the law into your hands.

On the crisis rocking the APC both at the national level and Rivers state, the minister stated “Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, and whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before? It’s internal dynamics of politics, its internal struggle. So, I have said it several times, when we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘sidon look’.

“My message to everyone who is supporting me is to please remain calm and get out of violence. Never be part of violence because I will not defend anybody when you get violent. The law will take its course,” he added.

