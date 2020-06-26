27 C
Health

COVID-19: Cases Increase By Seven In Osun

By Francis Ezediuno

The Government of Osun State has on Wednesday confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Osun has increased by seven.

This information was made known by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Olasunkanmi Isamotu.

In a statement signed by him, Isamotu revealed that all the new cases had contact with the state’s previous cases.

“Recall that last Sunday, I said that the Surveillance Unit of the state COVID-19 Team had lined up contacts for tracing. Our massive and comprehensive contact tracing gave rise to the discovery of the new cases.

“Rest assured, what we are dealing with in our state has no semblance of community transmission. But our people must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission. They must in addition to all other precautionary measures use their face masks always.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Wednesday, June 24th, is 18,” Dr. Isamotu added.

On the summary of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Health Commissioner stated that out of the 67 cases confirmed, the state has successfully treated and discharged 44 patients while five deaths have been recorded.

