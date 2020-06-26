28.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Drug Abuse Day: Ganduje Advocates For Mass Orientation…

SON raises alarm over substandard Toyota engine oil

Borno Community Applauds Nigerian Army, other Security Agencies…

Air operations in Zamfara destroy bandits camp, kill…

COVID-19: Cases Increase By Seven In Osun

How security, paramilitary personnel extort us – Truck…

Tinubu’s Mount Everest task of reconciling a fractured…

Nigerians protest In Indonesia over harassment by Local…

PHOTO NEWS

Covid -19 : UNICEF seeks support of monarchs,…

News

Drug Abuse Day: Ganduje Advocates For Mass Orientation To Change Addicts

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has advocated for mass orientation against drug abuse, describing as a major weapon to fight the menace in the society.

Ganduje, who has been in the forefront of the fight against trafficking and abusing illicit drugs, noted that the society and its leaders of different cadres should engage in aggressive campaign against drug abuse and the dangers it poses to abusers and the society at large.

He urged the society not to under-estimate the consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, stressing the need for measures to provide help for drug addicts to give up addiction.

According to a Statement by the state Commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, “to this end, he urges anti-drug initiatives that involves aggressive public education, more define laws and fostering greater cooperation to countering the menace.

“In his message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the governor noted that the theme of this year’s observance: “Better Knowledge for Better Care” is apt considering that the public is largely not fully aware of the social implication of drug abuse.

“He called for aggressive mainstream and social media campaign against drug abuse in order to bring to fore the impact of the threat that is endangering not only lives, but the economies of some countries.

“The governor said since inception the administration has instituted programmes aimed at curtailing abuse of drugs and use of hard drugs which include setting up and streamlining the activities of the state Task Force on Drug Abuse which intercepted and destroyed illicit drugs worth over one billion naira.”

The Statement added that Ganduje said there are plans to establish the state Drug Administration Agency which is underway to battle addiction, introduction of compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students seeking admission into the tertiary institutions.

Ganduje also commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for choosing Kano to host its North West zonal Office and appointment of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), Habeeb Yahaya Hotoro as its coordinating focal person all in recognition of the state government’s relentless war against drug abuse.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Late Abba Kyari: Enugu govt condoles with Buhari, family, others

Editor

TYO-MU VIOLENCE: Ortom Calls For Cease -Fire

Editor

COVID-19: Benue Review 2020 Budget, Extends Curfew

Editor

Lassa-fever/coronavirus: EHORECON sensitises Abuja residents

Editor

Insecurity: Senate tasks FG on national parks Protection

Editor

Sacked LG Chairman frustrating out-of-court settlement- Oyo Special Counsel

Editor

NDDC Probe: Centre writes IGP, DSS, Seeks Security Protection For Acting MD

Editor

Adamawa killing: Senate wants Buratai to establish Army base in Garkida

Editor

Catholic faithful to Nigerians: Keep your spirits up despite COVID-19

Editor

‘Strictly adhere to Abia charter of equity or lose power in 2023’, groups warn PDP

Editor

KEBBI, LECAN Called on KEDCO to take maintenance responsibility on Electricity equipments

Editor

Kebbi govt. donates 3 Hilus vehicles to Nigerian Army for security surveillance

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More