Drug Abuse Day: Ganduje Advocates For Mass Orientation To Change Addicts

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has advocated for mass orientation against drug abuse, describing as a major weapon to fight the menace in the society.

Ganduje, who has been in the forefront of the fight against trafficking and abusing illicit drugs, noted that the society and its leaders of different cadres should engage in aggressive campaign against drug abuse and the dangers it poses to abusers and the society at large.

He urged the society not to under-estimate the consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, stressing the need for measures to provide help for drug addicts to give up addiction.

According to a Statement by the state Commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, “to this end, he urges anti-drug initiatives that involves aggressive public education, more define laws and fostering greater cooperation to countering the menace.

“In his message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the governor noted that the theme of this year’s observance: “Better Knowledge for Better Care” is apt considering that the public is largely not fully aware of the social implication of drug abuse.

“He called for aggressive mainstream and social media campaign against drug abuse in order to bring to fore the impact of the threat that is endangering not only lives, but the economies of some countries.

“The governor said since inception the administration has instituted programmes aimed at curtailing abuse of drugs and use of hard drugs which include setting up and streamlining the activities of the state Task Force on Drug Abuse which intercepted and destroyed illicit drugs worth over one billion naira.”

The Statement added that Ganduje said there are plans to establish the state Drug Administration Agency which is underway to battle addiction, introduction of compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students seeking admission into the tertiary institutions.

Ganduje also commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for choosing Kano to host its North West zonal Office and appointment of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), Habeeb Yahaya Hotoro as its coordinating focal person all in recognition of the state government’s relentless war against drug abuse.