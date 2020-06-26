26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PGF mourns death of Sen. Ajimobi

COVID-19: ILO, NHRC, NAPTIP seek protection for migrant…

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

FG targets 5m jobs from post-COVID-19 economic plans

EFCC seals illicit property allegedly traced to former…

ERA faults HYPREP’s 70% completion of remediation sites…

APC governors mourn Ajimobi

150,000 children born with sickle cell yearly, 25…

NHRC solicits govt, corporate institutions’ funding

Oshiomhole’s sack ends godfatherism in APC – PGF…

Cover

EFCC seals illicit property allegedly traced to former Abia governor, Sen. Orji

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has traced some property suspected to be from proceeds of fraud to former Abia governor, Sen. Theodore Orji.

Spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Oyewale said the property which were sealed in Umuahia, Abia state on June 24, were traced to the former governor in the course of on-going investigation of Sen. Orji’s alleged financial malfeasance.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the property sealed by the EFCC included, the Abia Mall which accommodates ShopRite and other business entities, Benac Hotels opposite Broadcasting Corporation of Abia.

Also sealed was a housing estate situated at former Umuahia Main Market.

“Our investigations show that the property belongs to Theodore Orji and as part of the investigations, we have to seal them. That is exactly what we have done,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations into the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by the former governor was ongoing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court in due time.

“We cannot give a time frame within which to charge him to court because our investigations are always thorough and very diligent,” he said.

The EFCC spokesperson said that the commission usually collaborated with and relies on information from relevant agencies during its investigations.

“The sealed property are proof of the ongoing investigations and the probe will determine if more will be sealed,” Oyewale said.

Sen. Orji, who represents Abia Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, was Abia governor between 2007 and 2015.

He had been under investigation by the anti-graft agency since 2018 for allegedly misappropriating over N48 billion.

This followed a petition by a group, Fight Corruption: Save Nigeria Group.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Boko Haram: a�?I am tired of this calamity,a�? Shekau says in new video

Editor

Ghana President calls President Buhari to apologize over demolition of Nigerian Mission

Editor

Lekki Port ready 2021, breakwater construction reaches 50%

Editor

ALSTDI kicks against call to halt implementation of NASS revised condition of service

Editor

CBN Resumes Dollar Sales For SMEs, School Fees

Editor

APC crisis: Why Appeal Court upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension

Editor

Military officer, 3 kidnappers killed in Kogi shootout

Editor

Editor

Court Reverses Suspension Of Five Kano Lawmakers

Editor

Chief of Staff: I will consider the offer if…, Kingibe says

Editor

Security chiefsa�� appointment beyond federal character rule – FCC

Editor

NEITI: Solid minerals contributed N69bn to Federation Accounts in 2018

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More