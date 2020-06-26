21.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Leaders with credible stories

CSOs advocate green recovery out of COVID-19 in…

COVID-19: Family of deceased provost demands independent test

FAAN conducts simulation exercise ahead of flight resumption

Edo: PDP revived my political career says Obaseki

PHOTO NEWS

* Sack of service chiefs is not the…

Gov. Bello: Exit of 10 PDP governors to…

PDP mocks Buhari for hosting ‘Illegal’ APC NEC…

Kano State Government: VERBAL AUTOPSY REPORT

News

FG begins nationwide highway management plan

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Government has begun plans on the best approach to manage national highway in the country.

Babatunde Fashiola, Minister of Works and Housing, said the initiative was going to bring about multi-dimensional resources of skills, manpower, finance, technology and others into the National Highway governance within Nigeria’s 35,000 km of federal highway.

The minister who spoke at the webinar for stakeholders consultation on Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI), explained that many of the plans were already in place.

He listed them to include tow trucks, advertising, rest places like Ore and Umunede which remain legendary in the minds of frequent road users.

Fashiola said the stakeholders consultation was in collaboration with Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) at the instance of his ministry.

“What this initiative seeks to achieve is to bring order, accountability and profitable entrepreneurship to the operation, management and maintenance of our federal highways.

“What we have done now is to identify 10 highways representing about 2,225 km and 6.4% of our 35,000km Federal Highway Network as a pilot first phase of the HDMI”

He acknowledged President Muhammadu Buhari commitment to infrastructure, and that the HDMI only seeks to give effect to the President’s commitment and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The minister explained that the initiative is totally home grown, developed within the Ministry, by the staff, both young and old, and in collaboration with ICRC.

“This is totally made in Nigeria initiative in conception and execution thus far; although it is already exciting and eliciting interest beyond the shores of Nigeria”

“The road will bring about erection of gantries and directional signage (all of which our ministry has designed, standardized and costed) toll plazas (already designed and standardized);

“Weighbridges partly constructed, needing completion and a warehouse to operate it; Street lighting and advertising opportunities, rest areas, sites already identified, concept designs developed with facilities for catering, lodging, fueling, car repairs, spare parts sales opportunities;

Others include road repairs, maintenance, vegetation clearing and labour opportunities; towing vehicle operation for recovery of broken-down vehicles; Lane marking with thermoplastic paints; Waste management; right of way management for telecommunication assets. Ambulance services with first Responders during emergencies.

“These are some of the possibilities we foresee as we intend to optimize the operations of what currently exists” h said.

He stated that currently the strengthening of internal processes to ensure that every highway is identifiable with one officer of Ministry of Works and Housing under the Know Your Road and Own Your Networks is captured.

Though he said research and studies suggest that on this journey, the first phase of 10 routes of 2,225 km can elicit an investment of over N160 billion, approximating to about N16bn per route and unleash opportunities for prosperity.

“With this, we anticipate about 46,694 direct jobs spanning construction, Installation, fabrication, security, and waste management to mention a few. The indirect job opportunities and spin-offs remain a matter of excitable and mouth-watering expectation” he said.

On his part, the director of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Chidi Izuwah in his presentation noted improving Infrastructural development should be taken more serious in all sectors.

The webinar meeting attracted most stakeholders in the works Sector, especially Bongo Adi of Lagos Business School.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Police parades 23 suspects for kidnapping, rape, homicide among others in Plateau

Editor

Bayelsa: NYSC effected alteration on Deputy Gov’s certificate – DSS

Editor

We are not rubber stamp N’Assembly – Lawan

Editor

FG alerts on fake covid-19 vaccines in Kano

Editor

Rivers Govt provide tips to guide against coronavirus

Editor

Ramadan: Shekarau Shows Compassion To 1720 People, 1300 Interest Groups

Editor

NAF to partner NIQS to achieve international best practices

Editor

CG, Immigration tests positive to Coronavirus

Editor

N2bn Fraud: Court admits more evidence against Maina

Editor

Tiv In UK Mourns Mrs Akiga

Editor

Onyeama attributes alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians in China on communication gaps

Editor

Belgium, Nigeria strategize on bi-cultural ties

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More